Procter & Gamble Stock Has Risen A Strong 1.7x Since 2018: Here's Why

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) stock price gained 69% from $92 in 2018 end, to around $155 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its P/S multiple. Additionally, the company witnessed a rise in revenue over this period, and revenue per share has increased, aided by a drop in the outstanding share count.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Procter & Gamble Stock Moved: PG Stock Has Gained 69% Since 2018, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) PG’s Total Revenue has grown 17% from $66.8 billion in 2018 to $78.3 billion on an LTM basis

PG’s total revenue has risen steadily from $66.8 billion in FY ’18 to $76.1 billion in FY ’21 (PG’s fiscal year ends in June), and currently stands at $78.3 billion on an LTM basis.

As of FY ’21, PG’s largest segment is Fabric & Home Care, contributing to $26 billion to total sales, making up almost 35% of the company’s revenues.

Additionally, the health care segment has been the fastest growing segment of late, with sales rising more than 20% between FY ’19 and FY ’21, bringing in almost $10 billion as of FY ’21.

For details about PG revenues and comparison to peers, see Procter & Gamble (PG) Revenue Comparison

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 24% from $25.70 in 2018 to $31.91 currently

PG revenue rose from $66.8 billion in 2018 to $78.3 billion currently, while the outstanding share count decreased from 2.6 billion in 2018 to 2.5 billion currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen from $25.70 in FY ’18 to $31.91 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for PG rose strongly from 3.3x in 2018 to 5.2x by 2021 end but has pulled back to 4.9x currently, still around 1.5x higher than its 2018 level

Due to PG’s consistent performance since 2018-end, its P/S multiple rose steadily from 3.3x in 2018 to 5.2x in 2021.

However, amidst current geopolitical tensions dragging down the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back slightly and currently stands at around 4.9x.

For additional details about the company stock returns and comparison to peers, see Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Return Comparison.

Returns Mar 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] PG Return 0% -5% 85% S&P 500 Return 6% -3% 107% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 5% -6% 270%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 3/30/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.