Procter & Gamble Stock Has Outperformed The S&P 500 Since 2017 End: Here's Why

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) stock price gained almost 50% from around $92 at 2018 end to $135 currently, primarily due to favorable changes in its revenues and P/S multiple. Additionally, the company witnessed a steady rise in its revenue per share, helped by a drop in the outstanding share count. The stock’s gains have helped PG outperform the S&P, which returned a little under 40% over the same period.

In our interactive dashboard, Why Procter & Gamble Stock Moved: PG Stock Has Gained 47% Since 2017, we break down the factors behind this move.

(A) PG’s Total Revenue has risen 20% from $66.8 billion in FY 2018 to $80.2 billion currently

PG’s total revenue has risen steadily from $66.8 billion in FY ’18 to $80.2 billion in FY ’22 (PG’s fiscal year ends in June), and currently stands at around the same level.

As of FY ’22, PG’s largest segment is Fabric & Home Care, contributing $27.6 billion to total sales, bringing in almost 35% of the company’s revenues.

Besides this, the health care segment has been the fastest growing segment, with sales rising around 20% between FY ’20 and FY ’22, standing at almost $11 billion as of FY ’22.

(B) Revenue per share (RPS) increased 27% from $25.70 in FY 2018 to $32.58 currently

PG revenue rose from $66.8 billion in 2018 to $80.2 billion currently, while the outstanding share count dropped from 2.6 billion in 2018 to 2.5 billion currently.

Due to this, RPS has risen steadily from $25.70 in FY ’18 to $32.58 currently.

(C) Price-To-Sales (P/S) multiple for PG rose strongly from 3.3x in 2017 to 5.1x by 2021 end but has pulled back to 4.1x currently, still almost 1.3x higher than its 2017 level

PG’s P/S multiple rose strongly to around 5.1x by late 2021, on the back of rising investor expectations surrounding continued demand growth for its products across all markets, leading to a rise in the company’s sales.

However, due to the increased economic uncertainty weighing on the broader markets, the P/S multiple has pulled back, currently standing at around 4.1x.

