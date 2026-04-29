Is Procter & Gamble Stock a Buy After Its Q3 2026 Earnings Report?

Key Points

Procter & Gamble is the poster child for consumer staples stocks.

It makes everyday items that just about everyone has on their shopping list at one point.

It had a strong fiscal Q3 2026 but expects higher commodity costs and tariffs to be an issue for the full fiscal year.

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Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) just reported earnings for its fiscal third quarter of 2026, exceeding sales expectations in several categories. That's a good sign that the consumer staples provider is not only holding up amid economic uncertainty, but is actually seeing revenue increases.

It wasn't a perfect report, however, as the company is still navigating through a few issues that management expects will affect the company's full fiscal 2026.

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Here's more from the recent report, along with what to consider before investing.

P&G reported strong sales, but obstacles are ahead

With Procter & Gamble, investors generally don't expect to see massive sales growth in a quarter, as there's only so much toothpaste, diapers, and laundry detergent that can be sold. Still, the consumer staples company exceeded expectations across several categories in its earnings report.

Its beauty segment was the biggest outperformer in Q3, with organic revenue growth of 7% compared to analyst estimates of 2.4%. Its baby, feminine, and family care division was also a bright spot, with organic sales growth of 3% compared to estimates of 1.4%. Procter & Gamble also surpassed expectations on net sales and adjusted earnings per share.

Most of the report was strong, but P&G underperformed in some areas, reporting a 49.5% gross margin against estimates of 51.1%. For the rest of the company's fiscal year, it also expects higher commodity costs and tariffs to be a negative force.

What to consider next before owning P&G

From this Q3 2026 report, investors saw steady growth, which helps reaffirm P&G's status as a top consumer staples stock for long-term investors. That said, this company is unlikely to offer much stock price appreciation. Shares have only climbed 13.3% over the last five years. For 2026, the stock price has already climbed 3.7%, so stock price appreciation may be what you have to give up as a P&G shareholder. Still, for investors seeking companies that provide greater reliability in their portfolios, it can serve as a defensive asset that also pays income.

Having a revenue stream always rolling in from selling everyday items is what's helped P&G consistently pay dividends. Not only has the company paid a dividend for 135 years, but it has also increased that payout annually for 69 years. That makes it a Dividend King (a company that has raised the annual dividend for 50 or more consecutive years). Procter & Gamble expects to pay out $10 billion in dividends for its fiscal 2026.

In summary, this isn't a company you have to rush out and buy, but one worth considering for building a position in and holding for years and decades to offer portfolio protection and steady (and growing) income.

Should you buy stock in Procter & Gamble right now?

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.