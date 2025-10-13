Procter & Gamble Sold by Large Institution After Lagging S&P 500 This Year. Should Investors Buy on the Dip?

Key Points

Sold 106,032 shares of Procter & Gamble, a trade valued at approximately $16.56 million based on Q3 2025 average pricing

Post-trade stake: 3,777 shares, valued at $580,336 as of September 30, 2025

The position previously accounted for 4.4% of fund AUM

On October 9, 2025, Sunflower Bank, N.A. disclosed in a regulatory filing that it sold 106,032 shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) for approximately $16.56 million during the third quarter.

What Happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 9, 2025, Sunflower Bank, N.A. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble by 106,032 shares in Q3 2025. The estimated value of the shares sold was $16.56 million, based on the period’s average price. After the sale, the fund reported holding 3,777 shares, worth $580,336 as of September 30, 2025.

What Else to Know

The fund’s post-sale position in Procter & Gamble represents 0.14% of 13F reportable AUM as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

Top holdings after the filing:

UNK:VV: $68.65 million (15.8% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

UNK:AGG: $56.34 million (12.9% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

UNK:VTEB: $48.12 million (11.0% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

NASDAQ:VXUS: $32.92 million (7.6% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

UNK:IJR: $18.73 million (4.3% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 9, 2025, shares of Procter & Gamble were priced at $150.58, down 11.0% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by 25.3 percentage points

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $84.28 billion Net Income (TTM) $16.07 billion Dividend Yield 2.74% Price (as of market close October 9, 2025) $150.58

Company Snapshot

Procter & Gamble is a global leader in consumer packaged goods, operating at scale with a diverse product lineup and extensive distribution network. The company's strong competitive position is underpinned by its broad portfolio and deep customer reach across multiple channels.

The company offers a diversified portfolio of branded consumer products across segments including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care, with well-known brands such as Pampers, Tide, Gillette, and Olay.

Procter & Gamble generates revenue primarily through the sale of consumer packaged goods, leveraging global distribution channels. It also serves mass merchandisers, e-commerce platforms, grocery stores, club stores, pharmacies, and specialty retailers, targeting a broad base of global consumers seeking everyday household and personal care products.

Foolish Take

While the institution at the center of this article has trimmed their exposure to Procter & Gamble, value-oriented investors might be wise to give the stock a second look right now.

For starters, the company's dividend yield is hovering around 2.8%, which is the highest level for Procter & Gamble since late 2022. In addition, there are several potential catalysts that could help the stock gain more favorable market sentiment.

First, current CEO, Jon Moeller, is retiring at the end of 2025. Shailesh Jejurikar, the company's current COO, is slated to take over in the new year. Second, the company remains in the midst of a restructuring designed to streamline operations and boost profits. If the restructuring is executed well, P&G stock may rally. Last, but of chief importance to movie fans, Procter and Gamble has announced a collaboration with Universal Pictures. Under the plan, Procter and Gamble will introduce several movie-themed scents based on the Wicked: For Good film, which is set to debut in November.

In summary, P&G has underperformed the broader market over the last year, which has led the market to sour on the stock. However, long-term investors may want to use this weakness to consider P&G stock, given its solid dividend and potential operational catalysts.

Glossary

AUM: Assets Under Management – The total market value of investments managed by a fund or institution.

13F reportable: Refers to holdings that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC filings by institutional investment managers with over $100 million in assets.

Dividend Yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Q3: The third quarter of a company's fiscal year, typically covering July through September.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The amount of ownership or shares held in a company by an investor or institution.

Fund: A pooled investment vehicle, such as a mutual fund or institutional portfolio, managed by professionals.

Filing: An official document submitted to regulatory authorities, often detailing financial or ownership information.

Consumer packaged goods: Products sold quickly and at a relatively low cost, such as household and personal care items.

Distribution channels: The various pathways through which products reach consumers, including retailers, e-commerce, and wholesalers.

Mass merchandisers: Large retail stores that sell a wide variety of products in bulk at low prices.

Portfolio: A collection of financial investments like stocks, bonds, and other assets held by an individual or institution.



