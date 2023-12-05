News & Insights

Procter & Gamble Slides After Revealing Up To $2.5 Bln Restructuring Charges, Foreign Currency Loss

December 05, 2023

(RTTNews) - The shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) are sliding more than 3 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company, through an SEC filing, said it expects to record incremental restructuring charges of approximately $2.0 billion to $2.5 billion, including foreign currency translation losses as part of limited market portfolio restructuring, including Argentina and Nigeria. A large majority of these charges will be noncash.

According to the company, the impairment charge arises from a reduction in the estimated fair value of the Gillette indefinite-lived intangible asset due to a higher discount rate, the weakening of several currencies relative to the U.S. dollar and the impact of the restructuring program.

The restructuring charges will be recognized in the quarter ending December 31, 2023, and the fiscal years ending June 30, 2024 and 2025.

Currently, shares are at $148.29, down 3 percent from the previous close of $152.06 on a volume of 2,464,140.

