Procter & Gamble Slashes FY25 Outlook - Update

April 24, 2025 — 07:26 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) slashed its earnings per share, core net earnings per share and annual all-in sales growth guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects earnings per share to grow 6 to 8 percent from the base fiscal 2024 earnings of $6.02 per share, implying earnings in the range of $6.38 to $6.50 per share. Earlier, the company expected earnings per share growth of 10 to 12 percent.

P&G also now expects its core net earnings per share growth in a range of 2 to 4 percent from the base fiscal 2024 core earnings of $6.59 per share, implying adjusted earnings in the range of $6.72 to $6.82 per share. Previously, it expects core net earnings per share growth of 5 to 7 percent to the range of $6.91 to $7.05 per share.

Further, the company now expects full-year all-in sales growth to be approximately in-line with the prior year and organic sales growth of approximately two percent. Previously, the company was looking for sales growth of 2 to 4 percent and organic sales growth of 3 to 5 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.87 per share on revenue growth of 1.12 percent to $84.98 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

P&G continues to expect adjusted free cash flow productivity of 90% and expects to pay around $10 billion in dividends and to repurchase $6 billion to $7 billion of common shares in fiscal 2025.

