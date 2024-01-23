News & Insights

Procter & Gamble Shares Rise On Higher Sales In Q2

January 23, 2024 — 09:54 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (PG)are rising more than 5% Tuesday morning after reporting higher sales in the second quarter.

Sales for the quarter grew to $21.441 billion from $20.773 billion in the previous year.

Profit for the second quarter, however, declined to $3.468 billion or $1.40 per share from $3.933 billion or $1.59 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.7 per share on revenue of $21.48 billion for the quarter.

PG, currently at $154.96, has traded in the range of $135.83 - $158.38 in the last 1 year.

RTTNews
