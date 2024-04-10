News & Insights

PG

Procter & Gamble Reports Before the Open on 4/19 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

April 10, 2024 — 12:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) PG next earnings date is projected to be 4/19 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.30/share on $18.85 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Procter & Gamble earnings history looks like this:

Period Earnings Date Earnings
Q2 2024 1/23/2024 1.840
Q1 2024 10/18/2023 1.830
Q4 2023 7/28/2023 1.370
Q3 2023 4/21/2023 1.370
Q2 2023 1/19/2023 1.590

The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:

And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:

But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Procter & Gamble has options available that expire April 19th.

Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the PG options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.

Procter & Gamble's current dividend yield is 2.40%, with the following Procter & Gamble Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.

