Procter & Gamble Reports Before the Open on 4/19 -- Options Contracts Expire the Same Day

According to NextEarningsDate.com, the Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) PG next earnings date is projected to be 4/19 before market open, with earnings estimates of $1.30/share on $18.85 Billion of revenue. Looking back, the recent Procter & Gamble earnings history looks like this:
|Period
|Earnings Date
|Earnings
|Q2 2024
|1/23/2024
|1.840
|Q1 2024
|10/18/2023
|1.830
|Q4 2023
|7/28/2023
|1.370
|Q3 2023
|4/21/2023
|1.370
|Q2 2023
|1/19/2023
|1.590
The company has an impressive long-term earnings per share chart:
And with quarterly revenue that looks like this:
But earnings reports can often uniquely bring abrupt volatility to a stock, in either direction, as investors digest the fundamental details. And that volatility can be a stock options trader's dream come true — so such traders will be interested to know that Procter & Gamble has options available that expire April 19th.
Visit StockOptionsChannel.com to investigate the PG options chain on either the puts side or the call side, for further ideas.
Procter & Gamble's current dividend yield is 2.40%, with the following Procter & Gamble Dividend History. Also, dividend investors should check out the following ideas for Top Dividends and Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks.
