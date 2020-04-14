Procter & Gamble Raises Its Dividend by 6%

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is giving its shareholders a raise. The consumer-staples giant said on Tuesday evening that it's increasing its dividend by 6%.

The boost pushed the payout to just over $3 per share on an annual basis. The increase was significant, given the economic uncertainty in key markets around the world. P&G's last two annual raises were at a more modest 4% rate.

Image source: Getty Images.

Still, P&G had been enjoying accelerating sales growth over the past few quarters, which apparently added to management's confidence in the company's financial position. P&G has now increased its dividend in each of the past 64 years, giving it one of the longest such streaks on the stock market.

P&G also sped up the timetable of its next earnings report. Instead of occurring on April 21, as originally scheduled, that announcement will now happen before the market opens on Friday, April 17. Management said the change shouldn't be taken as an indication of either positive or negative results, but that the quicker release "is simply to provide shareholders [with] information as quickly and transparently as possible."

10 stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Procter & Gamble wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.