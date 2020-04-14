Markets
PG

Procter & Gamble Raises Its Dividend by 6%

Contributor
Demitrios Kalogeropoulos The Motley Fool
Published

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is giving its shareholders a raise. The consumer-staples giant said on Tuesday evening that it's increasing its dividend by 6%.

The boost pushed the payout to just over $3 per share on an annual basis. The increase was significant, given the economic uncertainty in key markets around the world. P&G's last two annual raises were at a more modest 4% rate.

A shopper pushes a cart through the supermarket aisle.

Image source: Getty Images.

Still, P&G had been enjoying accelerating sales growth over the past few quarters, which apparently added to management's confidence in the company's financial position. P&G has now increased its dividend in each of the past 64 years, giving it one of the longest such streaks on the stock market.

P&G also sped up the timetable of its next earnings report. Instead of occurring on April 21, as originally scheduled, that announcement will now happen before the market opens on Friday, April 17. Management said the change shouldn't be taken as an indication of either positive or negative results, but that the quicker release "is simply to provide shareholders [with] information as quickly and transparently as possible."

10 stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Procter & Gamble wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

 

Demitrios Kalogeropoulos has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular