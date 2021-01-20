Markets
PG

Procter & Gamble Raises FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) raised its outlook for fiscal 2021 all-in sales growth to a range of 5 to 6 percent from a range of 3 to 4 percent compared to the prior fiscal year. The company's shares are advancing more than 1 percent in pre-market activity.

The company also raised its outlook for full-year organic sales growth to a range of 5 to 6 percent from a range of 4 to 5 percent.

P&G now expects fiscal 2021 reported earnings per share growth in the range of 8 to 10 percent compared to fiscal 2020 earnings per share of $4.96.

P&G also raised its outlook for full-year core earnings per share growth to a range of 8 to 10 percent from the prior range of 5 to 8 percent, versus fiscal 2020 core earnings per share of $5.12.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.59 per share for the year on revenue growth of 5.4 percent to $74.75 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Additionally, P&G said it expects to pay about $8 billion in dividends in fiscal 2021. The company increased its outlook for common stock repurchase to up to $10 billion from the previous range of $7 billion to $9 billion in fiscal 2021. Combined, P&G now plans to return around $18 billion of cash to shareowners in this fiscal year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PG

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular