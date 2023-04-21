US Markets
Procter & Gamble raises full-year sales forecast on higher pricing

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

April 21, 2023 — 06:57 am EDT

Written by Ananya Mariam Rajesh for Reuters ->

April 21 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N raised its full-year sales forecast on Friday, signaling higher prices would offset the hit from consumers turning to cheaper, private-label alternatives for tissues and other household essentials.

The company said it expects fiscal 2023 organic sales growth of about 6%, compared with its previous forecast for a 4% to 5% increase.

