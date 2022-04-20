Procter & Gamble quarterly sales beat market expectations

April 20 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N beat third-quarter sales estimates on Wednesday, as consumer demand for cleaning and personal healthcare products remained resilient even in the face of higher prices.

The Tide detergent maker said net sales rose 7% to $19.38 billion in the quarter ended March 31, compared with analysts' estimates of $18.73 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

