Procter & Gamble quarterly revenue beat expectations

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by demand for its premium beauty brands such as SK-II and Olay, as well as healthcare products.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $3.59 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.20 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales climbed 6.6% to $17.80 billion, beating analysts' average estimates of $17.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

