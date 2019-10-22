US Markets

Procter & Gamble quarterly revenue beat expectations

Contributor
Soundarya J Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Procter & Gamble Co beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by demand for its premium beauty brands such as SK-II and Olay, as well as healthcare products.

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Procter & Gamble Co PG.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, powered by demand for its premium beauty brands such as SK-II and Olay, as well as healthcare products.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $3.59 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the first quarter ended Sept. 30, from $3.20 billion, or $1.22 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales climbed 6.6% to $17.80 billion, beating analysts' average estimates of $17.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((soundarya.j@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2153; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Soundarya9615;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular