Procter & Gamble price target raised to $183 from $180 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Procter & Gamble to $183 from $180 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Procter is “comping remarkably well” in the U.S., Europe and “enterprise” markets mainly in Latin America, which represent in aggregate 85% of sales and likely of profits, but the firm has adjusted its Q2 estimates to account for another round of China risk, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

