Procter & Gamble price target raised to $180 from $175 at Truist

Truist analyst Bill Chappell raised the firm’s price target on Procter & Gamble to $180 from $175 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following quarterly results. The firm is also lowering its FY25 sales to $85.785B from $85.932B, prior, and raising its FY26 sales to $88.967B from $88.578B, prior. Additionally, Truist is raising its FY25 and FY26 Core EPS estimates to $6.95 and $7.42 from $6.87 and $7.26, prior.

