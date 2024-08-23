Procter & Gamble (PG) Trades Near 52-Week High: Should You Buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company PG, also known as P&G, has shown a consistent upward trend in recent months. This momentum has been driven by the company’s extensive and varied revenue base, allowing it to capitalize on growth opportunities in emerging markets while maintaining steady income from developed regions.



Notably, this Cincinnati, OH-based consumer goods company hit a 52-week high of $171.89 on Aug 21, 2024, marking its second 52-week high in less than two months. Before this, the PG stock reached a 52-week high of $170.17 on Jul 17.



Closing trade at $170.15 on Aug 22, the stock moved down just 1% from its recent 52-week high mark. Also, the PG stock reflects a 20% premium from its 52-week low of $141.45.



P&G is a stalwart in the consumer goods industry, with a comprehensive business model and operations in more than 180 countries. PG features a diverse portfolio of brands in categories like home care, personal care and health care. Its strong brand loyalty enables it to command premium pricing, sustain market share and compete effectively, reinforcing its market leadership.



Additionally, P&G’s focus on productivity and cost-saving initiatives, such as the supply-chain 3.0 program, has helped improve margins despite inflationary pressures. In fiscal 2024, the company achieved more than $2.3 billion in productivity improvements, fueled by substantial investments in superior products, packaging and brand communication, driving market share expansion.

Is PG’s Overall Share Performance Just as Impressive?

Shares of Procter & Gamble have certainly shown a steady rise in the past year. However, a close study of the stock’s year-to-date performance reveals that it has underperformed the industry in this period. Notably, the PG stock has risen 16.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s rally of 19.7%.



The PG stock has also underperformed its peers like Colgate-Palmolive CL and Unilever UL, which recorded gains of 30.4% and 28.9%, respectively, in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, Procter & Gamble shares surpassed rival Clorox’s CLX rise of 6% in the same period.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, PG is trading below its 50 and 200-day moving averages, indicating a bearish outlook and challenges in sustaining the recent performance levels.

P&G Stock Trades Below 50 and 200-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Decoding Challenges Faced by PG

Procter & Gamble is facing several significant challenges. Headwinds related to the market issues in Greater China, geopolitical tensions and substantial financial impacts from currency volatility are some ongoing challenges.



PG continued to struggle with weak market conditions in Greater China, its second-largest market, wherein organic sales dropped 8% year over year in the fourth quarter and 9% for fiscal 2024. This decline highlights ongoing economic challenges leading to lower consumer spending and brand-specific issues for its flagship beauty brand SK-II, influenced by its Japanese heritage.



These numbers emphasize the extended recovery required in China's luxury skincare market, presenting a significant obstacle to P&G's growth in this lucrative sector. While the company expects general market trends and SK-II dynamics to improve over time, it does not foresee a return to growth in the region or for the SK-II brand for at least another quarter or two.



Additionally, volume trends continue to be soft in some enterprise markets in Europe and the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa countries, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, Malaysia and Russia. These regions have been particularly impacted by geopolitical tensions, which have reduced consumer spending and slowed retail activities. Moreover, the company is witnessing continued boycotts of Western brands in the Middle East.



Procter & Gamble also faces challenges from currency volatility and rising commodity costs. PG expects significant after-tax impacts of $200 million due to foreign exchange fluctuations and $300 million from commodity cost pressures in fiscal 2025.

PG’s Premium Valuation

With the stock steadily ticking up, the company is currently trading at a forward 12-month P/E multiple of 24.17X, exceeding the industry average of 23.49X and the S&P 500’s average of 21.69X. Currently, PG’s stock valuation seems pricey.



Investors could face significant downside risks if the company's future performance does not meet expectations. The consumer goods market is becoming increasingly competitive, and PG's innovation and market expansion may not be enough to drive significant growth. Economic headwinds and increased competition could hinder PG’s ability to maintain its current growth trajectory.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is it Prudent to Buy the PG Stock?

P&G’s consistent rise in the stock market, along with its robust business model and strong market leadership, presents a positive outlook for the stock. However, it is important to consider the effects of market conditions in Greater China, geopolitical tensions and currency volatility before making an investment decision.



Given the stock’s high valuation and recent rally, investors might be cautious about entering at current levels, suggesting a potentially higher risk. For those already invested, holding onto the stock could be a prudent choice, considering its strong long-term potential.



Procter & Gamble currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

