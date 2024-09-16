Procter & Gamble (PG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the latest trading day at $177.24, indicating a +1.82% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 3.69% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.49% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 18, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.90, showcasing a 3.83% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.01 billion, indicating a 0.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $86.07 billion, indicating changes of +5.77% and +2.41%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, Procter & Gamble holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.96. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.96.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.77. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry stood at 3.42 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 42, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

