Procter & Gamble (PG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $143.80, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker witnessed a loss of 4.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 6.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.53%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 18, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.71 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.92%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $21.64 billion, indicating a 5% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.38 per share and revenue of $85.38 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.14% and +5.45%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Procter & Gamble is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.29, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.34 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.17 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

