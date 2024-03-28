Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $162.25 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.12%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's stock has climbed by 1.6% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 19, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.42, signifying a 3.65% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.53 billion, indicating a 2.28% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.45 per share and a revenue of $84.89 billion, indicating changes of +9.32% and +3.52%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.2. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.2, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.32 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.37 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

