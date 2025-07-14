Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $153.76, moving -2.09% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 2.02% lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.43, showcasing a 2.14% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.85 billion, reflecting a 1.54% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.78 per share and a revenue of $84.24 billion, representing changes of +2.88% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% higher. Procter & Gamble presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Procter & Gamble is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.2.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.47. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

