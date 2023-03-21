Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $144.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.72% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 3.66% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.75%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.32 billion, down 0.32% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $80.36 billion, which would represent changes of +0.52% and +0.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.09% lower. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.87 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.59, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.73 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

