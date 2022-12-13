Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $152.24, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 8.15% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.09% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.57 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.42%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.54 billion, down 1.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $79.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +0.34% and -0.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 26.17, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.61 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

