Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $155.84 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.68%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen a decrease of 3.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on April 19, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.42, indicating a 3.65% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.51 billion, indicating a 2.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.45 per share and a revenue of $84.85 billion, indicating changes of +9.32% and +3.47%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Procter & Gamble is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.37. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.37 of its industry.

One should further note that PG currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.21. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry stood at 3.25 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.