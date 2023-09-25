Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $150.66 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.61% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.13%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 1.28% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 18, 2023. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.61 billion, up 4.83% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.38 per share and revenue of $85.57 billion, which would represent changes of +8.14% and +4.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.75. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.6.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

