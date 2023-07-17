Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $148.99, moving -0.71% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 0.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.16%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2023. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.93 billion, up 2.1% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.19% lower within the past month. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.69. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.69.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.