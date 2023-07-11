Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $148.08, marking a -0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.67% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 9.29%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 2.37% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.32% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 2.65% in that time.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.93 billion, up 2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.53, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.83. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.87 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.