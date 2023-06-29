Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $149.38, moving -0.41% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 5.26% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.32, up 9.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $19.95 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $81.41 billion, which would represent changes of +0.86% and +1.52%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.6 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.18, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 4.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.95 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

