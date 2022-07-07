Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 0.65% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.54% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.24, up 9.73% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.46 billion, up 2.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.64. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.64.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 160, which puts it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

