Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $132.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.99% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 13.47% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.62%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $19.51 billion, up 2.95% from the prior-year quarter.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.85 per share and revenue of $80.18 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.36% and +5.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.9. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.9.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.78 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

