Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $114.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.45% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.22%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 3.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 9.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.42% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 21, 2020. In that report, analysts expect PG to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.83%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $16.95 billion, up 2.96% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.95 per share and revenue of $70.25 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.51% and +3.8%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.65% lower within the past month. PG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.26. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.23, so we one might conclude that PG is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

