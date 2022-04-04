Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $154.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.81% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 0.03% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.64%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 20, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.29 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.67 billion, up 3.08% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.89 per share and revenue of $79.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.06% and +4.28%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower within the past month. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.31 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.09, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.88. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 244, putting it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.