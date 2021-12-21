Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $157.76, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.78% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.61%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 6.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.63%.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.66 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.22%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.38 billion, up 3.23% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $79.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.77% and +4.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Procter & Gamble is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.64. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.67.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.99 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.62 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

