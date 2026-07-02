Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves 2.70%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $151.41, moving +2.7% from the previous trading session. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 5.16% outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 29, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.43, marking a 3.38% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.43 billion, up 2.58% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.9 per share and a revenue of $87.15 billion, signifying shifts of +1.02% and +3.4%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.26% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

With respect to valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.73.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 6.27. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.23 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, positioning it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.