Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -1.23%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $166.39, moving -1.23% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker witnessed a gain of 0.45% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.31% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Procter & Gamble in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 24, 2025. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.97%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.34 billion, indicating a 0.7% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.89 per share and revenue of $84.94 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.55% and +1.08%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.61% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Procter & Gamble is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Procter & Gamble is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.47. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.13.

We can additionally observe that PG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.05. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.4 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

