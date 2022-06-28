Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -1.63%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $140.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.63% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.01%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 3.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 1.92%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.08%.

Procter & Gamble will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $19.46 billion, up 2.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.84 per share and revenue of $80.14 billion, which would represent changes of +3.18% and +5.28%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.06% lower. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.52. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.52.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 4.05. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 4.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, putting it in the bottom 5% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

