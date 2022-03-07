Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -1.48%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $152.84, moving -1.48% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.37%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 3.96% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.17%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.69 billion, up 3.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.91 per share and revenue of $79.53 billion, which would represent changes of +4.42% and +4.48%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.22, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.87. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.87 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

