Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $135.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.29% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.07%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 6.11% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 6.72%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 19, 2022. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 2.48%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.56 billion, up 1.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $81.36 billion, which would represent changes of +2.24% and +1.46%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 23.15. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.15.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.53. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.3 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 190, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



