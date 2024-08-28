Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.11%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $169.06, marking a -0.11% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.6% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.12%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker have appreciated by 4.67% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.15%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.90, signifying a 3.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $22.01 billion, indicating a 0.63% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.97 per share and a revenue of $86.07 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.77% and +2.41%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.21% increase. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.27. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 23.85.

Also, we should mention that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.29.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, putting it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.