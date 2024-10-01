Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $173.04, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.93%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.41%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.53%.

The the stock of world's largest consumer products maker has risen by 0.97% in the past month, leading the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.74% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Procter & Gamble in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 18, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.90, reflecting a 3.83% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $21.98 billion, up 0.51% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.97 per share and revenue of $86.05 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.77% and +2.4%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Right now, Procter & Gamble possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.84. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.58.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 10, this industry ranks in the top 4% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

