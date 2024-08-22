Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $170.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.01% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.44%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.67%.

The the stock of world's largest consumer products maker has risen by 1.29% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.04% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.17%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.90 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.83%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $22.01 billion, indicating a 0.63% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.97 per share and revenue of $86.07 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.77% and +2.41%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Procter & Gamble is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Procter & Gamble's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 24.4. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.95.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.69. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Soap and Cleaning Materials stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

