Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.48%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $136.71, marking a -0.48% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 0.38% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.09% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PG as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, PG is projected to report earnings of $1.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.92%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.21 billion, up 2.32% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.40 per share and revenue of $72.84 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.47% and +2.67%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PG has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.45 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.59.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.