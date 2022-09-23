Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $135.58, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.72% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 6.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 6.32%, while the S&P 500 lost 9.09%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 19, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, down 2.48% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.56 billion, up 1.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.94 per share and revenue of $81.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.24% and +1.46%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Procter & Gamble has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.93 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.93, so we one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.5. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



