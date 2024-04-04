Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.45%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $155.45, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.23%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.36%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.4%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's stock has dropped by 2.14% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.46% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 19, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Procter & Gamble to post earnings of $1.42 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.65%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.53 billion, showing a 2.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.45 per share and revenue of $84.89 billion, indicating changes of +9.32% and +3.52%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Procter & Gamble. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.2. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.2.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

