Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $126.58, marking a -0.42% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.46%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 2.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.02%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PG as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PG to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.84 billion, up 3.64% from the prior-year quarter.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.66 per share and revenue of $75.41 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.55% and +6.29%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.19% higher. PG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note PG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.45. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.45.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 2.98. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Procter & Gamble Company The (PG): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.