Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Procter & Gamble (PG) reached $155.33, with a -0.33% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.63%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen a decrease of 3.5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 2.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.6%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Procter & Gamble in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 19, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.42, reflecting a 3.65% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.49 billion, showing a 2.09% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.45 per share and revenue of $84.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.32% and +3.41%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.07% decrease. As of now, Procter & Gamble holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Procter & Gamble currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.17, so one might conclude that Procter & Gamble is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.

We can additionally observe that PG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.19. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.23.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, positioning it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

