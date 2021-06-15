Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $134.65, marking a -0.19% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had lost 2.05% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.11% in that time.

PG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PG to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.19 billion, up 2.79% from the year-ago period.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.62 per share and revenue of $75.38 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.77% and +6.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PG is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.99. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.97.

It is also worth noting that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, which puts it in the bottom 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

