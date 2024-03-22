Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.12%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Procter & Gamble (PG) standing at $161.66, reflecting a -0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Shares of the world's largest consumer products maker have appreciated by 0.81% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.42, reflecting a 3.65% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $20.53 billion, showing a 2.28% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.45 per share and revenue of $84.89 billion, indicating changes of +9.32% and +3.52%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Procter & Gamble. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Procter & Gamble is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.09. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 25.09 for its industry.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.34 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.