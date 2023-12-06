Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the most recent trading day at $146.65, moving -0.07% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.39% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.59%.

The world's largest consumer products maker's shares have seen a decrease of 2.54% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.08%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Procter & Gamble in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.71, indicating a 7.55% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $21.81 billion, up 4.97% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.42 per share and a revenue of $85.27 billion, representing changes of +8.81% and +3.98%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% upward. Procter & Gamble is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Procter & Gamble is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 22.84. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 22.84.

We can also see that PG currently has a PEG ratio of 3.04. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.2 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 12, finds itself in the top 5% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (PG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

