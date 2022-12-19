Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $150.40, marking a -0.03% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.9% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.27%.

Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 5.52% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 2.46%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.66%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Procter & Gamble as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.57, down 5.42% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $20.54 billion, down 1.98% from the prior-year quarter.

PG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.83 per share and revenue of $79.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +0.34% and -0.86%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Procter & Gamble is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Procter & Gamble is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 25.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 25.82, which means Procter & Gamble is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 4.31 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

