Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed the latest trading day at $165.65, indicating a -0.62% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.77%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.42%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 2.28%.

The the stock of world's largest consumer products maker has fallen by 2.08% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.33% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The upcoming earnings release of Procter & Gamble will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 24, 2025. On that day, Procter & Gamble is projected to report earnings of $1.57 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.29%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.52 billion, indicating a 1.6% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.93 per share and revenue of $85.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.16% and +1.43%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Procter & Gamble. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.25% higher. At present, Procter & Gamble boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.07. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.94 of its industry.

Meanwhile, PG's PEG ratio is currently 3.75. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.38.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

